Tyler Guyton taken in the first round of Mel Kiper’s latest NFL Mock Draft

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Oklahoma Sooners have a great chance to go back-to-back with first-round offensive tackles. Anton Harrison was taken late in the first by the Jacksonville Jaguars last year and Tyler Guyton could hear his name called on day one this year.

The Sooners’ offensive tackle has been projected at the end of the first round of NFL mock drafts quite regularly. As draft day approaches, Guyton continues to get first-round buzz, this time from ESPN’s NFL draft guru, Mel Kiper.

In his latest two-round mock draft for ESPN (ESPN+), Kiper sent Guyton to the Dallas Cowboys.

This has to be a tackle, right? Tyron Smith is gone, and Tyler Smith, a first-round pick in 2022, has played extremely well at left guard. Would Dallas move Tyler Smith outside and take the risk that he’s only an above-average left tackle? If I was the general manager, I’d take Guyton, one of the most physically impressive players in this class. At 6-foot-7, 322 pounds, he moves like a tight end. He played mostly right tackle in college, but he could make the move to Dak Prescott’s blind side for the Cowboys. – Kiper, ESPN

The Dallas Cowboys have multiple needs along the offensive line, including offensive tackle. They could also opt to draft a center early. But taking Guyton would make a lot of sense given his upward trajectory. He’s still very young for the position but has developed at a rapid pace due to his plus athleticism and footwork.

If the Cowboys were to draft him, he’d have a bit of a transition on his hands moving over to left tackle. But as we saw in his short time in Norman, he’s got the athleticism to make it a smooth transition.

