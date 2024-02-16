Tyler Guyton inside top 15 of ESPN’s latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Development is the name of the game in college football. One of the best developers in the game coaches the offensive line for the Oklahoma Sooners, Bill Bedenbaugh.

Heading to the NFL combine are three of his offensive linemen from the 2023 season, Andrew Raym, Tyler Guyton, and Walter Rouse. The Super Bowl featured a pair of former starters, Creed Humphrey and Wanya Morris. The 2023 NFL draft featured a Bedenbaugh offensive tackle going in the first round, Anton Harrison.

A couple of months out from the 2024 NFL draft, Bedenabaugh and the Sooners may go back-to-back if early mock drafts are any indication. Tyler Guyton has been a popular pick in the back end of the first, but in Field Yates’ latest mock draft for ESPN (ESPN+), Guyton was taken No. 15 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints might need to replace two offensive tackles this offseason, as longtime stalwart Ryan Ramczyk has dealt with a knee injury that could force him into retirement and Trevor Penning has struggled since being taken in the first round just two years ago. Guyton oozes upside with excellent quickness and the potential to anchor either tackle spot for a long time. He has allowed one sack over 29 career games (15 starts). – Yates, ESPN

If Guyton were to go No. 15, it would be Oklahoma and Bedenbaugh’s highest offensive line selection during his tenure as Sooners offensive line coach.

Guyton’s path to a potential first-round draft pick has been a unique one. He started out as a defensive lineman with TCU before switching to offensive tackle. Then, after transferring to Oklahoma, served in a reserve role, filling in for Wanya Morris during the 2022 season. He started the Cheez-It Bowl and received rave reviews that spilled over into the 2023 season.

He’s got great athleticism for the position and is an ascending player. He’ll continue to get better and will be an asset at the next level for a number of teams. At the NFL combine, he’ll get a chance to increase his draft stock even further when he goes through athletic testing and meetings with NFL front offices.

