Tyler Goodson battling for Green Bay Packers’ running back spot

Tyler Goodson had an electric career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He posted a career that consisted of 2,551 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 70 receptions, 565 receiving yards, and one more touchdown. Iowa has sustained success as of late and his offensive contributions are a large factor in that.

Goodson signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. He joins a running back room that has two established members as incumbents. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are two locks to make the roster in this upcoming NFL season. Goodson is working to earn his position as the third running back.

Dillon is a much bigger back and utilized in the short yardage game with his size. Jones and Goodson have similar skillsets. Each of them are great in the passing game and have an ability to make people miss with the ball in their hands in space. The two of them have homerun ability to take any play the distance.

TO THE HOUSE ! 🔥🔥🔥 RB Tyler Goodson transforme un catch-and-run en un TD de 67 yards ! Wow ! Maryland 7, Iowa 41pic.twitter.com/IAP1BtbHFI — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) October 2, 2021

Goodson’s largest competition right now is the Packers’ seventh-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, running back Kylin Hill. While he spent last season with Green Bay, he had just eight carries and only one catch prior to an ACL injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year and into this summer as he is rehabbing the injury.

Goodson’s rushing and receiving skillset gives the 5-foot-9, 197 pound back both to lean on as he gets ready to enter training camp. He has every opportunity in front of him to make a splash in practices and preseason games.

Hawkeye fans have seen it and Green Bay Packers fans would be wise to get used to the name Tyler Goodson. It wouldn’t be a shock for a handful of splash plays in the preseason on his way to a regular season roster spot.

