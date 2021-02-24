Tyler Glasnow ‘tremendous’ in first batting practice session

PORT CHARLOTTE — Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow entered spring training ready to go, and he showed it Wednesday in his first session facing hitters.

“He looked tremendous,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I can’t imagine what it feels like to throw a baseball like he does. Just sitting from that catcher point of view, or even a right-handed or left-handed hitter point of view, it’s amazing how it explodes.

“There’s a lot of guys in the game that do that. Glasnow, he’s pretty special with the combination of weapons that he’s working with. The fastball, the curveball, now he’s really worked on a slider today. I’m not sure if he’s going to call it a cutter or a slider, but it’s got a chance to be another special pitch for him, so he’ll continue to work. His tempo was really good. And the velocity looked just like it did in October.”

Glasnow said he was pleased with the session, specifically the development of the slider, which he has enhanced since arriving in camp with feedback from the assorted high-tech data-gathering devices the Rays have.

“I was just trying to get a feel for it off the mound and kind of throw it to hitters, and I was surprised it felt really comfortable for strikes and stuff,” Glasnow said. “As far as grip goes and comfort level throwing it, it’s way higher than I expected. So I’m really happy about it.”

Also Wednesday, the second day of full-squad workouts in Port Charlotte:

‣ Outfielder Randy Arozarena said his legal issue in Mexico during the offseason stemmed from an argument with the mother of his daughter that has since been resolved. “It was just miscommunication on both of our parts,” he said via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “Everything got resolved down there nice and quick, and nothing really bad came out of it.”

‣ Reliever Andrew Kittredge looked good in his return to the mound to throw live batting practice given that his season ended in mid-August with an elbow ligament injury that seemed to have him headed for Tommy John surgery. Kittredge instead recovered through rest and rehab.

‣ Cash noted the work of newly acquired pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Yacksel Rios.

‣ Yandy Diaz took some good-natured ribbing from teammates while facing Glasnow for hitting an opposite-field single to right, something he did often during the 2020 season rather than pull the ball.

‣ Cash said Brandon Lowe will get time at third base and Mike Brosseau at shortstop during the spring, allowing for even more flexibility with in-game moves. Cash reiterated that the Rays will look at Yoshi Tsutsugo at first base in addition to third and leftfield.