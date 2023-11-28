Who is Tyler Glasnow? ESPN's Passan suggests Cincinnati Reds trade for Tampa Bay pitcher

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow

Many Reds fans wishing the team would've brought Sonny Gray back to Cincinnati instead of watching the 2023 American League Cy Young runner-up sign with National League Central rival St. Louis have turned their attention to 30-year-old Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who was 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA with 162 strikeouts in 120 innings last season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Monday that the perfect transaction for the Reds would be to acquire the right-handed Glasnow from the Rays.

The Reds faced Glasnow several times when he pitched in the Central for the Pittsburgh Pirates, from 2016 to 2018. But they haven't seen him since he became a full-time starter with Tampa Bay when the Rays acquired him at the 2018 trade deadline.

What to know about Glasnow:

Glasnow is due to earn a base salary of $25 million in 2024, and can become a free agent at the end of the season.

In 2022, Glasnow signed a two-year contract extension worth more than $30 million. Though he receives a significant raise next year from the $5.3M he made last year, a starter with a 3.20 ERA over 71 starts in the past six seasons is considered a bargain even at $25M.

Glasnow is believed to be on the trading block, as dealing him would allow the team to trim payroll as many believe the Rays are inclined to do.

Glasnow had Tommy John surgery in August 2021.

Glasnow made just two starts in 2022 as he recovered from the surgery.

The Pirates used Glasnow primarily in relief, with just 17 starts of his 56 appearances over three seasons.

The Rays have used Glasnow exclusively as a starter, but last season was the first time in his career that he's made more than 20 starts in a season.

Glasnow walked four consecutive batters against the Reds during a 2017 start in Pittsburgh.

In the top of the 1st inning of an April game at PNC Park, Glasnow walked Joey Votto, Adam Duvall, Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler in four plate appearances. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs with four hits and five walks in a 7-1 loss to the Reds.

Glasnow beat the Reds in May 2017, the only other start he's made against Cincinnati.

In 15 innings in relief against the Reds over nine appearances, he's allowed just two earned runs and no home runs.

Glasnow was the first pick of the 5th round in the 2011 MLB Draft.

The Pirates selected Glasnow 20 picks before the Boston Red Sox selected Mookie Betts.

Gerrit Cole, Glasnow's former Pittsburgh teammate, was the first overall pick in 2011. Cole beat out Gray for AL Cy Young Award honors in 2023.

Gray was selected later in the first round (18th overall) by the Oakland A's. Former Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer was the 3rd overall pick, by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Reds selected pitcher Robert Stephenson 27th overall. Stephenson pitched for the Rays and Pirates in 2023.

Glasnow has made 10 postseason starts for Tampa Bay.

Glasnow has had a couple of strong playoff outings, including five shutout innings against Cleveland in the 2022 Wild Card and a win against Toronto in the 2020 Wild Card.

But he's given up home runs at a more alarming rate in the playoffs (10 in 45 2/3 innings) than the regular season.

Glasnow allowed just 13 homers in 120 innings last season, 10 in 88 innings in 2021, and four in 60 2/3 innings in 2019.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tyler Glasnow: ESPN's Passan suggests Cincinnati trade for Tampa RHP