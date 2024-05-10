Tyler Gaffalione, Sierra Leone jockey, fined $2,500 for ride in Kentucky Derby 2024

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione has been fined $2,500 for his ride on Sierra Leone during Saturday’s 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced the fine after ordering Gaffalione to attend “film review” of the race on Thursday.

Gaffalione was fined “for touching a rival with his left hand nearing the finish," according to a news release.

Gaffalione has 30 days to pay the fine.

Gaffalione guided Sierra Leone to a late-running, second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, a nose behind Mystik Dan. Sierra Leone beat Japan-bred Forever Young by a nose for second place.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, aboard Sierra Leone, engaged Forever Young, with jockey Ryusei Sakai aboard, as the two drove down the stretch during the 150th Kentucky Derby. Mystik Dan won the race by a nose, and Sierra Leone finished second.

Gaffalione and Sierra Leone engaged Forever Young and jockey Ryusei Sakai in a physical battle while trying to catch Mystik Dan in the final furlong. The horses made contact several times, and a photo appears to show Gaffalione making contact with Forever Young with his left hand.

“He wanted to lean in today and made it a little difficult,” Gaffalione said after the race. “I had a hard time keeping him straight, and that definitely cost us. He gives you everything, very responsive, but he loses concentration.”

Sakai did not claim foul after the race.

“Claims of foul do not happen much in Japan,” said Hiroshi Ando, racing manager for Forever Young trainer Yoshito Yahagi. “It is the stewards’ call, not us.”

Churchill Downs stewards did not post an inquiry sign after the Kentucky Derby.

Gaffalione has been named to ride Tuscan Gold in next Saturday’s Preakness at Pimlico.

More horse racing: Preakness Stakes horses 2024: Trainers, jockeys, records, what to know about contenders

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Sierra Leone jockey Tyler Gaffalione fined for Kentucky Derby 150 ride