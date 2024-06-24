Tyler first U.S. diver since 2000 to qualify for Olympics on both boards

Jun. 23—MOULTRIE — With his second-place finish in the springboard final on Sunday in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Colquitt County's Carson Tyler became the first U.S. diver in 24 years to qualify for the Olympics in both individual events.

The Colquitt County and Moss Farms diver earned a berth in 2024 Paris Olympics when he won the platform competition on Saturday.

The Olympics will be held July 26-August 11.

He needed at least a second-place finish on Sunday in the Trials, being held in Knoxville, Tennessee, to earn a second berth on the Olympic team.

And he did it handily, finishing behind winner Andrew Capobianco and well ahead of Quentin Henninger, who was third.

In his second appearance at the Team Trials, Tyler became just the third U.S. diver to qualify for the Olympics in both the platform and springboard event and the first since Mark Ruiz did it in 2000.

Greg Louganis is the only other American to accomplish the feat, doing it in 1976, 1984 and 1988.

"I guess I surprised myself today and this week," said Tyler, the first Moss Farms diver to qualify for the Olympics. "I really just came here without too many expectations. I was just going to come and do my job.

"I am so happy with the way it turned out."

Tyler dives for Indiana University and coach Drew Johansen. He and Capobianco train together at Indiana.

Capobianco, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, finished the 3-meter springboard finals with a score of 971.80

Tyler was 26.05 points back at 945.75.

Henninger, who also dives at Indiana, was third, 75.25 points out of second place.

Capobianco and Tyler went into the final round in first and second places respectively and were never threatened.

Tyler's performances at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, which were televised on NBC, continue his remarkable year, which also includes NCAA Championships on both the platform and 3-meter boards.

He also was the NCAA platform champion as a sophomore in 2023.

On Saturday, he won the platform finals by 73.15 points over Purdue's Brandon Loschiavo.

A 2021 honor graduate of Colquitt County High, Tyler was a longtime member of the Moss Farm Diving program, where he was coached primarily by Ed Goodman, Camille Akridge Bowden and John Fox.

He was a two-time Junior National champion.

While at Colquitt County High, he set the Georgia state diving tournament record in 2021.