Free agent running back Tyler Ervin won’t be leaving the Packers.

Ervin is expected to sign a one-year contract to remain in Green Bay, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Last year Ervin was waived by the Jaguars in the middle of the season and claimed by Green Bay, and the Packers liked what they saw of him. Although he didn’t play much on offense, he turned in some big plays as a punt and kickoff returner.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2016, Ervin lasted a couple years in Houston and then spent some time in Baltimore before heading to Jacksonville. Green Bay may be the spot for him to establish some stability with his NFL career.

Tyler Ervin staying with Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk