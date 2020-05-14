Tyler Eifert had to go chase his dogs in neighbor's yard during Zoom call with Jaguars reporters

You can put this on the list of conference call from home mishaps during the coronavirus era.

New Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert was doing a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, like plenty of coaches and players have done this offseason.

Unlike most of those calls, Eifert had to tell the reporters to hold on while he chased down his dogs that got out of the yard.

Ah, the joys of working from home.

Who let the dogs out?

Eifert was talking about Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II, staying healthy over a full season last year, how his familiarity with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was a factor in him signing with Jacksonville — your normal stuff.

And then he was informed by the neighbor that his dogs were in her yard.

#Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert video call with reporters interrupted when his neighbor tells him that his dog is in her yard. Good times. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) May 14, 2020

Tyler Eifert's dogs are making a scene during this Zoom call! They have escaped his yard. Eifert put us on pause and is now chasing them down. But he promises to return. All dogs are good dogs. @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 14, 2020

Brief pause as Eifert goes to chase his dogs that escaped from the yard during the Zoom call pic.twitter.com/vrxFWfHgNH — Lauren Brooks (@1010XLLauren) May 14, 2020

But all’s well that ends well. Eifert got his dogs back to his house.

BREAKING: Eifert's dogs have been retrieved. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) May 14, 2020

The dogs are back! "I got a little conditioning in too" says Eifert. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 14, 2020

Hey, we all need some laughs during this time. And more dogs, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (85), who signed with the team after starting his career in Cincinnati, had to go chase his dogs during a media call. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

