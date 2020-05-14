Tyler Eifert had to go chase his dogs in neighbor's yard during Zoom call with Jaguars reporters

Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports

You can put this on the list of conference call from home mishaps during the coronavirus era.

New Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert was doing a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, like plenty of coaches and players have done this offseason.

Unlike most of those calls, Eifert had to tell the reporters to hold on while he chased down his dogs that got out of the yard.

Ah, the joys of working from home.

Who let the dogs out?

Eifert was talking about Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II, staying healthy over a full season last year, how his familiarity with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden was a factor in him signing with Jacksonville — your normal stuff.

And then he was informed by the neighbor that his dogs were in her yard.

But all’s well that ends well. Eifert got his dogs back to his house.

Hey, we all need some laughs during this time. And more dogs, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (85), who signed with the team after starting his career in Cincinnati, had to go chase his dogs during a media call. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
