Tyler Eifert: It feels good to feel good

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert didn’t practice this Wednesday, but it’s not because he’s dealing with another injury in a career that’s seen way too many of them.

It was just a rest day for Eifert, who came through the opener without any pain and returned to practice on Thursday with an eye on facing the 49ers this weekend. The 21-20 loss to the Seahawks was the first game Eifert played since Week Four of last season and he said he came through it feeling fine.

“I had a lot of fun out there,” Eifert said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I wish we could have found a way to win the game. It felt good to be back out there. For me, feeling good gives you a little extra energy. It feels good to feel good. It’s been a long time since the injury actually happened. It’s been good to get my legs under me, all my strength back. The ankle feels good. It’s not even a thought right now.”

Eifert had five catches for 27 yards against Seattle. That’s a lower level of productivity as his best days for the Bengals, but having him on the field at all is a win after 14 appearances over the last three years.