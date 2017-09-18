Tyler Eifert’s dealing with back and knee problems

The Bengals have plenty of problems at the moment, and they’re not getting good news today.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, tight end Tyler Eifert is dealing with back and knee injuries and his status for this weekend’s game against the Packers is “uncertain.”

Of course, everything about the Bengals offense is uncertain, since they haven’t scored a touchdown this year.

Eifert has just four catches for 46 yards this season, but has at least stayed on the field.

He’s been something other than durable, missing eight games last year, three in 2015, and 15 in 2014.