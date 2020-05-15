Getting the chance to play for offensive coordinator Jay Gruden once again was a big reason for Tyler Eifert choosing to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Eifert spoke with reporters on Thursday and said his relationship with Gruden from their one season together with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 helped lead him to join the Jaguars.

“It was a big factor,” Eifert said, via the team’s website.

“We get along great, and I have a good understanding for the offense that he runs – and a good feel for it.”

Gruden was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2013 when Eifert was selected by the team in the first round of the NFL Draft. As a rookie, Eifert caught 39 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

While having familiarity with a system is a benefit in any year, not having to learn a whole new offense in an offseason when players and coaches can’t physically be together is a specifically welcome circumstance.

“Learning a new offense can be challenging at times,” Eifert said. “You feel like you are never going to get it. Eventually over time and all the reps, it clicks. Having that familiarity with the offense is really nice. There is some new stuff in here but being familiar with it and having a general idea of what’s going on makes it a lot easier to learn.”

Tyler Eifert cites Jay Gruden as big influence for his signing with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk