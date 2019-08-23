Tyler Dippel indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended for violating the Member Conduct Guidelines of the NASCAR Rule Book.

Dippel violated Section 12.1 of the NASCAR Rule Book, a behavioral penalty for “actions detrimental to stock car racing,” according to a NASCAR spokesperson.

Dippel, 19, currently sits 13th in the Gander Trucks standings. He’s logged one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes this year driving the No. 02 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series is on track this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The second race in the opening Round of 8 in the Gander Trucks Playoffs is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).