Tyler Davis adds depth, blue-collar mentality to Rams’ DL

The Los Angeles Rams have lost a generational talent in Aaron Donald. The future Hall of Famer has left massive shoes for the next group of defensive linemen.

Former Clemson DL Tyler Davis will be one of those trying to fill those shoes.

Obviously, Davis won’t do it alone or necessarily in his rookie season. But what he does bring to LA can earn him playing time. After Clemson’s 2022 double-overtime win against No. 21 Wake Forest, head coach Dabo Swinney said, “If you want to know what relentless looks like, watch [Davis].”

The 6-foot-2-inch tackle has a never-quit mentality and a blue-collar work ethic. The Rams posted a video where Davis broke down what the organization is getting in him.

I think I bring a lot. My leadership qualities, somebody who can play both, ya know run and pass. Somebody who’s gonna put in the work, be committed. Somebody you just don’t have to worry about off the field, somebody that’s gonna be there.

Davis sounds determined to make an impact with a position badly in need of quality depth. And with his combination of talent and excellent work ethic, the Apopka, Fla. native has a great chance.

Got someone who can do both. 🎙️ @tdbeast5390 on his style of play. pic.twitter.com/fnagk2pKyv — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire