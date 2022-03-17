The Jets are doubling down on free agent tight ends.

The agents for Tyler Conklin told reporters that their client is signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the AFC East club. The Jets reached agreement with former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah earlier this week as they’ve moved aggressively to add pieces to an offense that underwhelmed in quarterback Zach Wilson‘s rookie season.

Conklin took on a bigger role in Minnesota after Irv Smith‘s injury last season and caught 61 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns. The 2018 fifth-round pick had 32 catches over his first three professional seasons.

The Jets have also signed guard Laken Tomlinson and re-signed wide receiver Braxton Berrios and running back Tevin Coleman in offensive moves over the last couple of days.

Tyler Conklin signing with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk