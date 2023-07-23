Tyler Conklin loving the ‘tight-end friendly’ offense of Jets

The focus of the 2023 Jets leading into training camp has been the new faces on offense, namely quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receivers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. However, the Jets aren’t going to forget about the returning players on offense. In fact, if early talks are any indication, the Jets could even feature the tight ends more in 2023.

Tyler Conklin, in particular, is one that is very excited about the potential of this offense and how the tight ends could be involved.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I love it,” Conklin said about the offense, via John Pullano of the Jets’ website. “I love the way they are teaching this offense. It is really tight-end friendly, and the room loves that. We love this offense from a pass and run game standpoint.”

The Jets have a stocked room of tight ends including Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah and rookie Zack Kuntz. Last year, Conklin was second on the team in receptions (58), yards (552) and touchdowns (3).

Rodgers and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have helped tight ends in the past have breakout seasons. In 2020 with the Packers, Robert Tonyan broke through with 11 receiving touchdowns. In 2019, 33-year-old Jimmy Graham was second on the Packers in catches (49), tied for second in touchdowns (3) and third in yards (474).

With all the ways the Jets can attack now, there could room to work for the tight ends and Conklin could be a very nice red-zone weapon this season for Rodgers.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire