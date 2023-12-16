Tyler Cherry de-commits from Duke football

Tyler Cherry has re-opened his recruitment, the four-star quarterback de-committing from Duke on Friday afternoon. Last week, Cherry took a visit to Indiana.

Last season as a senior at Center Grove (Greenwood, Indiana), Cherry threw for 3,156 yards with 34 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He is a four-star quarterback according to On3 and Rivals. He checks in as the No. 229 recruit in the On3 Industry Rankings.

It is unclear if Cherry’s decision is tied to the news that Maalik Murphy, the former starting quarterback at Texas who is in the transfer portal, is set to visit Duke. There was, however, an indicator for a week now that Cherry and Duke were set to split when he was offered by Indiana and took a visit.

The Hoosiers recently hired Curt Cignetti as head coach and that may play a role here.

As one of the top offensive minds in college football, Cignetti would have a certain allure to Cherry in his recruitment. After all, Cignetti is known as a top-notch developer of quarterback talent.

Cherry is also being heavily linked to Michigan State as well.

