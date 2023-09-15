Is it Tyler Buchner time for Alabama football?

As we have seen early with the 2023 season, the former Notre Dame football combo of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterback Tyler Buchner hasn’t gone according to plan.

That might be changing soon, as there have been reports that Buchner is trending to start this weekend, taking over the starting job from Jalen Milroe. Alabama suffered their first loss of the season last weekend, at home to an improving Texas team, which many have sparked the idea to start Buchner.

Although the news isn’t confirmed that Buchner will once again be leading Rees’ offense, there are rumors that the former Irish quarterback was taking the majority of reps with the first team this week.

Tyler Buchner took more first team reps than Jalen Milroe in practice this week, per @JTalty Buchner is expected to start vs South Florida pic.twitter.com/sp2ZmObjGe — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 15, 2023

If you are like me, you’re laughing at the quarterback situation in Tuscaloosa as the current Notre Dame regime has seemingly fixed their issues starting with transfer Sam Hartman and the recruitment of Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr.

Tommy Rees looks a little bit stressed. pic.twitter.com/UtmyCjKMvl — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 10, 2023

Look a bit familiar Tommy?

