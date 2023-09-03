Tyler Buchner, not Ty Simpson, is Alabama's second QB after Jalen Milroe in opener

After an historic day from Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe on Saturday in a season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee State at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Crimson Tide finally shed some light on who the backup at the position is.

It was transfer Tyler Buchner who came in as the second quarterback and not Ty Simpson. Buchner entered at about the eight-minute mark in the third quarter after the Crimson Tide took a 42-0 lead.

Buchner spent the his first two years of college at Notre Dame, where he played for new Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees before they both came to Tuscaloosa this past offseason

It remains to be seen what role Simpson carves out. Both Buchner and Simpson directed touchdown drives, with each scoring on runs to cap the marches.

Alabama hosts Texas next Saturday. More may be revealed about the Crimson Tide quarterback depth chart in that game.

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Alabama football score vs. Middle Tennessee: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

JALEN MILROE DROPPING DIMES: See Alabama QB Jalen Milroe drop a dime on MTSU for a TD in season opener.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's backup QB Tyler Buchner, not Jalen Milroe, in opener