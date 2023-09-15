Tyler Buchner, not Jalen Milroe, expected to start at QB for Alabama football vs. USF

Alabama football is expected to make a quarterback change for the South Florida game.

Tyler Buchner is expected to get the start against the Bulls, sources told The Tuscaloosa News. Jalen Milroe has started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.

Buchner transferred to Alabama after the spring from Notre Dame. He worked with Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during their time in South Bend, Indiana. Buchner was the second quarterback to enter the season opener against Middle Tennessee after Milroe's day was done and the game was in hand. Buchner went 3 of 5 for 27 yards in the passing game with a nine-yard rushing touchdown.

REQUIRED READING: Unpacking what Tyler Buchner's expected start at QB means for Alabama football

Nick Saban hinted at the move throughout the week after the Texas loss.

"We evaluate every position every week," Saban said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody has responded in a positive way to try to get better and improve and we'll constantly evaluate that position as we do every position."

WHY SOUTH FLORIDA: Why is Alabama football playing South Florida, a non-Power 5, on the road? Greg Byrne explains

DEFENSIVE PRESSURE: Alabama football defense is under pressure to create pressure. What needs to change?

Saban said after the Texas loss he did consider playing multiple quarterbacks, but Milroe then put a drive together for a touchdown to give Alabama the lead.

Milroe has thrown for five touchdowns and rushed for two, but he also had thrown two interceptions, both of which came against Texas in the loss.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tyler Buchner expected to start at QB ahead of Jalen Milroe vs. USF