Tyler Buchner’s Insane 18 Months Between Notre Dame and Alabama
When Tyler Buchner wound up choosing Notre Dame as part of the football team’s 2021 recruiting class the hope was that he would be able to help the Fighting Irish win a national championship.
He did, but it didn’t come like it was anticipated by some.
Monday saw Buchner put the cap on an absolutely wild last 18 months.
Buchner was Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2022, struggling against Ohio State and Marshall before getting injured and missing the rest of the regular season. He returned for the Gator Bowl where he took home game MVP honors after throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more in a comeback win over South Carolina.
After Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023 season, Buchner entered the transfer portal following spring practice, ultimately ending up at Alabama. He started one game for the Crimson Tide last fall, struggling mightily and sitting behind Jalen Milroe the rest of the year.
At the conclusion of the regular season, Buchner announced he would return to Notre Dame but not to play football. Instead, the former Fighting Irish starting quarterback would join the reigning national championship lacrosse team, a sport he starred at during high school in California.
Monday saw Buchner and the Fighting Irish cap the incredible season with a dominating 15-5 win over Maryland in the national championship. Buchner played in a reserve role this year as was expected after he hadn’t played lacrosse competitively in five years.
Whatever the future has in store for Buchner, it’ll be hard to imagine him ever experiencing as crazy of an 18-month run as he just went through.
John Huarte
By David Boss-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Theismann
Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Clements
Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Montana
Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Beuerlein
Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports
Kent Graham
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK
Tony Rice
Photo By USA TODAY Sports
Rick Mirer
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin McDougal
Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Tom Krug
Matthew Stockman /Allsport
Matthew Stockman /Allsport
Ron Powlus
USA TODAY Sports
Jarious Jackson
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Arnaz Battle
Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Gary Godsey
Tom Pidgeon /Allsport
Tom Pidgeon /Allsport
Carlyle Holiday
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
USA TODAY Sports (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
Demetrius Jones
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Evan Sharpley
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Rees
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Dayne Crist
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Everett Golson
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Zaire
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Wimbush
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame v Stanford
Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rushes for a touchdown against the Stanford…
Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rushes for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Stanford Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Notre Dame
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) celebrates after…
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) celebrates after throwing a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Quarterback Drew Pyne #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish…
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Quarterback Drew Pyne #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up during a break in the Shamrock Series game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fighting Irish defeated the Cougars 28-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina
Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10)…
Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - APRIL 22: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms…
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - APRIL 22: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up before the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
