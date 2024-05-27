Tyler Buchner’s Insane 18 Months Between Notre Dame and Alabama

When Tyler Buchner wound up choosing Notre Dame as part of the football team’s 2021 recruiting class the hope was that he would be able to help the Fighting Irish win a national championship.

He did, but it didn’t come like it was anticipated by some.

Monday saw Buchner put the cap on an absolutely wild last 18 months.

Buchner was Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2022, struggling against Ohio State and Marshall before getting injured and missing the rest of the regular season. He returned for the Gator Bowl where he took home game MVP honors after throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more in a comeback win over South Carolina.

After Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023 season, Buchner entered the transfer portal following spring practice, ultimately ending up at Alabama. He started one game for the Crimson Tide last fall, struggling mightily and sitting behind Jalen Milroe the rest of the year.

At the conclusion of the regular season, Buchner announced he would return to Notre Dame but not to play football. Instead, the former Fighting Irish starting quarterback would join the reigning national championship lacrosse team, a sport he starred at during high school in California.

Monday saw Buchner and the Fighting Irish cap the incredible season with a dominating 15-5 win over Maryland in the national championship. Buchner played in a reserve role this year as was expected after he hadn’t played lacrosse competitively in five years.

Whatever the future has in store for Buchner, it’ll be hard to imagine him ever experiencing as crazy of an 18-month run as he just went through.

John Huarte

By David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Theismann

Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Clements

Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Montana

Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Beuerlein

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Kent Graham

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tony Rice

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Rick Mirer

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin McDougal

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

more

Tom Krug

Matthew Stockman /Allsport

Matthew Stockman /Allsport

more

Ron Powlus

USA TODAY Sports

Jarious Jackson

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Arnaz Battle

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

more

Gary Godsey

Tom Pidgeon /Allsport

Tom Pidgeon /Allsport

more

Carlyle Holiday

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Brady Quinn

USA TODAY Sports (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins

Demetrius Jones

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Sharpley

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jimmy Clausen

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Rees

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Dayne Crist

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Everett Golson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Zaire

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Deshone Kizer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wimbush

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Coan

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame v Stanford

Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rushes for a touchdown against the Stanford…

Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rushes for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Stanford Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

more

NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Notre Dame

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) celebrates after…

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) celebrates after throwing a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Brigham Young v Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Quarterback Drew Pyne #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Quarterback Drew Pyne #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up during a break in the Shamrock Series game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fighting Irish defeated the Cougars 28-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

more

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10)…

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

One Notre Dame player named to 247Sports All-Transfer Portal team

Notre Dame Spring Football Game

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - APRIL 22: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms…

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - APRIL 22: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up before the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

more

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire