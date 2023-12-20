Tyler Buchner announces Notre Dame return while sticking with Alabama football through CFP

Quarterback Tyler Buchner announced officially Wednesday that he will be returning to Notre Dame to play lacrosse, but he will be sticking with Alabama football through the College Football Playoff.

"I am excited to return to ND to play lacrosse and graduate in May," Buchner posted on X on Wednesday. "Prior to that, I’ll be continuing my initial commitment to Alabama Football through the playoff and finishing what I started. I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support."

Buchner transferred to the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2023 season from Notre Dame where he played quarterback. But now he is going back as a lacrosse player. He should be immediately eligible because he transferred to play a different sport that his current school does not offer.

While some players immediately depart when entering the portal, Buchner has chosen to stick around. He's fourth on the depth chart behind Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan.

Buchner saw limited time with the Crimson Tide during his lone season in Tuscaloosa. After reuniting with his former offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, Buchner's only start came against South Florida. Buchner couldn't do much of anything with the offense in that game; Buchner completed 5 of 14 passes (35.7%) for 34 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions against the Bulls. He ran twice for 11 yards. Then the coaching staff replaced him with Simpson. Milroe was named the permanent starter ahead of the next game and has manned that spot the rest of the season since.

