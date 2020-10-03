Tyler Bray’s promotion to active roster not related to Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky’s availability

The Chicago Bears promoted quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad, which left many simply wondering: Why?

There were a number of theories floating around the internet, including the possibility of a Mitchell Trubisky trade to Trubisky being demoted to QB3. But from the sound of things, Bray’s promotion will have no bearing on the status of starting quarterback Nick Foles or Trubisky, according to the Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley.

In fact, there’s a possibility Bray will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hearing that #Bears QB Tyler Bray being promoted off practice squad doesn't portend anything about Foles or Trubisky's status. Wouldn't be surprised if Bray is inactive. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 3, 2020





As ChicagoBears.com notes: “Due to a provision in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was reached in March, NFL teams can activate up to two players from their practice squad without releasing anyone, effectively increasing their active roster from 53 to 55.”

Why the Bears decided to promote Bray remains a mystery, especially considering he was already protected on the practice squad. But it could just be a precaution with COVID-19 concerns.