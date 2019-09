Tyler Bray among Bears’ final cuts

The Bears are down to an initial roster of 53 players.

Quarterback Tyler Bray was among those to go, getting his pink slip from the team.

Chicago placed offensive lineman Blake Blackmar and tight end Dax Raymond on injured reserve.

The Bears waived defensive lineman Daryle Banfield, offensive lineman Alex Bars, linebacker Matt Betts, tight end Ian Bunting, defensive end Jonathan Bullard, running back Josh Caldwell, defensive lineman Jalen Dalton, defensive back Stephen Denmark, offensive lineman Tommy Doles, defensive back Clifton Duck, linebacker Kylie Fitts, defensive back John Franklin III, receiver Tanner Gentry, receiver Marvin Hall, linebacker Chuck Harris, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, tight end Jesper Horsted, receiver Thomas Ives, defensive back Doyin Jibowu, defensive back Michael Joseph, offensive lineman Joe Lowery, offensive lineman Jordan McCray, defensive back Jonathan Mincy, receiver Taquan Mizzell Sr., offensive lineman Sam Mustipher, running back Ryan Nall, tight end Ellis Richardson, linebacker Jameer Thurman, offensive lineman Marquez Tucker, linebacker James Vaughters, receiver Joe Walker, receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert and long snapper John Wirtel.