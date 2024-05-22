Tyler Boyd talks joining Titans, playing with Will Levis

Earlier this offseason, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan said he was looking for someone to emerge in the slot. But instead of relying on an in-house guy to step up, the Titans simply went out and signed Tyler Boyd, who was the best slot receiver available.

Despite playing for a new team for the first time in his career after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Boyd enters a familiar situation in Tennessee, as he returns to play under Callahan, who was his offensive coordinator for five seasons in Cincy.

“I trust Cally’s way of operating because he did it in Cincy,” Boyd said on The Buck Reising Show. “I feel like I was one of the missing pieces for us to put it together and be mentioned as a contending team.”

“It’s definitely weird — I’d been with Cincy eight years, this is my ninth year,” Boyd said, per Jim Wyatt. “Just having a different (uniform) on, it’s new beginnings. But I don’t look at it like it might be hard, or I have to readapt. I am older, I’m a vet, and I know what to expect.

“These guys around here are all cool, and it feels right,” he added. “It just feels right… This just felt at home to me.”

#Titans' Boyd: Says team's playbook here so far is "pretty much the same to me" as what he had with Bengals. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 21, 2024

The addition of Boyd completes an impressive trio atop the depth chart for the Titans, along with Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins. Boyd said he’s already familiar with both.

“Calvin, I knew him throughout the league, and also Hop,” he said. “Two great players, and well deserving of their accomplishments and what they do. I can learn from those guys, and they can learn from me.

“And having that trio of us is going to make this whole offense even more deadly.”

Boyd is also high on the guy who will be throwing him passes, quarterback Will Levis.

Will Levis first pass to Tyler Boyd 👀 pic.twitter.com/ndIknPA5dr — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 21, 2024

“He’s a great, talented guy,” Boyd said. “He has to get more experience in the offense, but I think he has what it takes to take this offense to where it should be.”

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire