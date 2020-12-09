Tyler Boyd talks ‘dirty play’ by Dolphins, his Week 13 ejection

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to deal with the fallout of the eventful Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

There, star wideout Tyler Boyd got ejected on a controversial call by officials, who later lost control of the game and ejected several more players for a brawl between both teams. Bengals safety Shawn Williams was suspended one game for stepping on a player.

But Boyd linked up with reporters on Wednesday and made it clear he thought the extra hits he took out of bounds from Dolphins players was dirty.

Here is what Boyd had to say, as noted by ESPN’s Ben Baby:

Tyler Boyd on getting hit late out of bounds: "It was a dirty play." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 9, 2020

The Bengals might not hear otherwise from the league, just like they probably won’t hear that Boyd shouldn’t have been removed from the game for a push or two.

Here’s Boyd, via Baby:

Tyler Boyd said he didn't feel the incident with him and Xavien Howard was strong enough to merit an ejection. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 9, 2020

It wasn’t, of course, and some could argue the bad call there led to later shenanigans instead of keeping things under control — neither player should have been tossed from the game.

Either way, it’s interesting to finally get Boyd’s take on the game and rest assured he’s hungry going into Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys and old friend Andy Dalton.

