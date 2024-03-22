Tyler Boyd, Steelers don’t sound close to deal in free agency yet

It would appear that things have cooled between former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Around the time free agency started, a report said there was serious interest for both parties in a free-agency link. No shock there — Boyd appears on his way out the door with the Bengals and is from the greater Pittsburgh area.

But fast forward to now, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote the following: “Some people (not all) inside Steelers not 100% on board with signing Tyler Boyd. There is still time to work things and everything is still on the table but it doesn’t appear anywhere close to a sure thing like it appeared to be a week ago at this time.”

This isn’t all that shocking, either. It’s no secret the Bengals want to get faster and more versatile on offense, so Boyd is likely gone as he goes into his age-30 season.

There’s no rush for a team like the Steelers to get something done given just how slow the wideout market has moved — and that’s a direct result of how fantastic the draft’s wideout class looks, too.

Boyd will find a new home eventually, and the Steelers should still be considered favorites, but that doesn’t mean it has to happen soon.

