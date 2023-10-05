Tyler Boyd ready to play outside if Tee Higgins is out

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is ready to fill in wherever the team needs him on Sunday if fellow wideout Tee Higgins can’t go.

With Higgins dealing with a rib injury, Boyd has said he’ll line up on the outside if necessary as opposed to his usual spot in the slot.

“I look at myself as an outside player. Whatever I can do for the team. I’ve very comfortable outside,” Boyd said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I look at myself as an outside player. The more you can do for the team. I’m very comfortable outside.”

Higgins has made it clear he will try to play through the injury, saying it is a matter of pain tolerance more than anything else.

If Higgins can’t go, the Bengals can also turn to rookie Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin at a few different spots in formations. While rookie Charlie Jones just revealed a positive update on his timetable for return from injury, he’s on injured reserve for now.

Moving Boyd outside would make some sense, too, and it wouldn’t be the first time he’s worked on the boundary for the offense in a pinch.

