Tyler Boyd’s quitting comments aren’t bothering Steelers ahead of rematch

After the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers near the start of the season, wide receiver Tyler Boyd made some comments about the Steelers quitting toward the end of the game.

Right before the two square off in a rematch, the commentary hasn’t played a large part in the build for the game.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, for example, doesn’t sound too bothered about the comments. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor captured his quick thoughts on the matter: “Nah, that just sounds nice after a W. We ain’t worried about what he said.”

Not that Fitzpatrick would reveal whether the comments are actually getting play and used as bulletin-board material in the Steelers’ locker room, of course.

Interestingly, Boyd’s comments did get a reaction from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, per ESPN’s Ben Baby:

Asked Bengals coach Zac Taylor about Tyler Boyd's comments about PIT giving up in a loss to CIN on Week 3. Taylor said that's not the way he wants CIN represented and they were addressed. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 26, 2021

Either way, we’ll see what unfolds on the field and whether the winning party has anything to say after the rematch.

