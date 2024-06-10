Tyler Boyd: Will Levis tried to do too much last year, can rely on his playmakers this year

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has been familiarizing himself with the Titans over the last few weeks and some of his observations have been about quarterback Will Levis.

Levis took over as the starting quarterback during his rookie season and he had his ups and downs on the field while also dealing with injuries. That's left some questions about whether he's the long-term answer at the position and Boyd shared his thoughts on that matter during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Boyd said he thinks Levis has the skills for the job and that he thinks the quarterback's development will be helped by having Boyd and Calvin Ridley as new members of the receiving corps in 2024.

"I know he can go out there and play football," Boyd said. "And another thing I know, he kinds probably went out there and tried to do too much. But now he got guys. I think he can cut it back a little bit, relax and just rely more on his playmakers."

Boyd comes to Tennessee from the Bengals and he was part of a deep receiver group that helped Joe Burrow's smooth transition to NFL life while in Cincinnati. He said that being "unselfish" is integral to making sure the same thing happens for Levis and the Titans this fall.