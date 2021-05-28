Tyler Boyd: Joe Burrow will take Bengals to ‘Promised Land’

Corey Seeley
·1 min read
The hype and excitement in Cincinnati when Joe Burrow was selected first overall last year was real.

The buzz surrounding his return is very similar.

In just one season, Burrow not only managed to gain the respect and trust of Bengals nation. He also seems to have gained the beliefs of his teammates, not to LSU fans surprise.

Related

Bold Predictions for 2021 NFL Season: Burrow leads Bengals to the Playoffs

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd recently spoke with Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. Boyd spoke highly of his quarterback:

“Nothing’s average about Joe. He’s going to lead us to the promised land.” Boyd said.

“Joe looks great. He looks like he’s ready to play a game right now. I’m not worried about Joe. He makes magic when his number’s called.” Boyd continued.

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have high expectations heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Regardless of the outcome, Bengals fans should be ecstatic about the future of their franchise.

Because with Joe Burrow as your leader, good things will happen.

