Tyler Boyd gets Bengals on the scoreboard, but Evan McPherson misses PAT

The Bengals are not going to be shutout tonight.

Tyler Boyd caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow with 14:15 remaining in Monday Night Football. Browns defensive back Martin Emerson Jr. tipped the ball at the goal line, but Boyd, who was wide open, still caught it.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed the extra point, leaving the Bengals trailing the Browns 25-6.

McPherson missed a 47-yard field goal wide right in the first half.

Burrow has completed 20 of 28 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Bengals have lost another cornerback. Chidobe Awuzie was ruled out with a knee injury in the first half, and Tre Flowers now is out for the rest of tonight with a right hamstring injury.

