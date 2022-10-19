Tyler Boyd discusses Bengals' increased use of RPO concepts vs. Saints
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd discusses the Bengals' increased use of RPO concepts vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer. ''I think a lot of the injuries that we're having are kind of crazy from the standpoint of the amount of ACLs,'' Hackett said after announcing that linebacker Aaron Patrick was lost for the season with a torn ACL after a sideline mishap in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.
They did end up signing one.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
Mac Jones deserves to be the starter over Bailey Zappe if he's healthy enough to play ... right? Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman isn't so sure.
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The Bills certainly watched tape of last year’s AFC Championship before facing the Chiefs on Sunday. Here’s how we can tell.
Breaking down the Detroit Lions unofficial depth chart for Week 7 vs. Dallas, which features 3 rookies starting on defense
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]
What's the read on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe around the NFL? Here's what an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer entering Week 6.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Heres what to know about Bailey Zappe, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback who has been thrust into action following injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.
Will the Patriots make a move before the November 1 trade deadline?