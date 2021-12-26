The Ravens defense is ravaged by injuries and COVID and playing like it.

They can’t do much to stop the Bengals, who have gone 57, 74 and 71 yards for scores to open the game. Cincinnati leads 17-7.

The latest touchdown came on a 68-yard catch-and-run by Tyler Boyd, who entered the day with 60 catches for 707 yards and three touchdowns this season. It was a two-play drive.

Joe Burrow is 10-of-12 for 171 yards and a touchdown.

It could be worse for the Ravens as they held the Bengals to a field goal after Cincinnati reached the Baltimore 12 on the Bengals first series.

The Bengals have lost defensive lineman Cam Sample, whom the team has ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tyler Boyd’s 68-yard catch-and-run gives Bengals 17-7 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk