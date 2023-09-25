Tyler Booker named SEC offensive lineman of the week

Alabama football’s win over Ole Miss at home eased the worries of a lot of fans who believed this roster was destined to lead the program to the worst season in the Nick Saban era. One of the biggest concerns with the team heading into Week 4 was the offensive line. The unit stepped up in a big way.

Headlining the offensive line’s performance for the Crimson Tide was Tyler Booker. He was recognized by the SEC as the top lineman of the week within the whole conference.

The line will be tested again in Week 5 as the Tide will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

