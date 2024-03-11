Tyler Biadasz agrees to three-year deal with Commanders

Someone else is following the Dallas to Washington trail.

Center Tyler Biadasz has agreed to sign with the Commanders on a three-year deal with an average annual value of $10 million, a league source tells PFT.

Biadasz, 26, was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft and just completed his rookie contract with the Cowboys. He started four games as a rookie before becoming a full-time starter in 2021.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2022 after starting 16 games for the Cowboys that season. He also started 16 games for Dallas in 2023.

Now he’ll stick in the NFC East, following head coach Dan Quinn from the Cowboys to the Commanders.