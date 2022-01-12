Tyler Bertuzzi with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/11/2022
Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/11/2022
Detroit Red Wings see something to build off with the way they played against Anaheim Ducks, after embarrassing themselves against L.A. Kings
Detroit Red Wings (16-16-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-16-1): 10:30 p.m.; SAP Center, San Jose, California; ESPN-plus or Hulu; WXYT-FM (97.1).
Watch the Game Highlights from San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/11/2022
Monday’s tie lacked goals but provided plenty of entertainment, with McTominay’s header the difference.
Ralf Rangnick admitted Manchester United were far from perfect despite getting a much-needed 1-0 win over Aston Villa to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.
There are three all-Premier League ties, while 14 clubs were able to avoid a top-flight challenge for at least one more round.
The Netflix film is their most popular movie in the world and it features Michigan State University.
He’s headed to another Power Five school.
The former head coach sent a statement to ESPN.
Jonathan Allen and Chase Young are big fans of Washington's new uniforms.
Fallout from Brian Flores’ Dolphins dismissal in the wake of an NFL Network report that he will interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job:
The Broncos are now one step closer to likely being sold.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid shared some wisdom for Matt Nagy and any other coaches who found themselves out of a job on Black Monday. | from @TheJohnDillon
The NFL's annual wave of firings hit once again as the regular season ended. But which coaching vacancies are most appealing?
"He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile," manager Kevin Cash said of Jean Ramirez, who died on Tuesday at the age of 28.
Five Alabama players have entered the transfer portal. Could Texas be a potential landing spot?
Eric Kendricks had some interesting things to say on Mike Zimmer and locker room culture.
"If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to go get a real job."
Fans react to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman.
Kyrie Irving says there's "no place" in the game for this scary play.