Tyler Bertuzzi with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 01/24/2021
Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 01/24/2021
For Jessica Korda, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions was all about her ability to just hang in there. Trailing by three shots headed to the back nine at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on Sunday, she first caught Danielle Kang with a late four-birdie burst to shoot 5-under 66, then won with a curling 30-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole. It was the sixth LPGA victory for the 27-year-old Korda, her last one coming nearly three years ago.
Tom Brady earned himself a nice chunk of change with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.
Brady went to Lambeau Field, backed by a team that was entirely committed to maximizing his window, and earned another Super Bowl berth. The contrast with how the Packers have treated Rodgers recently is stark.
Conor McGregor had a response for Khabib, too.
Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and he was able to celebrate the moment with his son.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, unhappy with his situation with the Houston Texans, apparently has a ranking for which new team he’d like to play:
Many Pats fans started their Sunday thinking about how to get Matthew Stafford. They also likely spent their afternoon watching Tom Brady head to a 10th Super Bowl. As Tom. E Curran writes, Brady's latest triumph is a rough look in Foxboro.
It's not easy to find an NBA player performing at a higher level than Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown right now.
Dolphins trade back market adds contender with Matthew Stafford news
Rookie LaMelo Ball’s performance Friday “ain’t gonna cut it for me,” James Borrego says.
Max Kellerman's "cliff" prediction for Tom Brady has aged worse than almost every NFL take spoken since.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers blew several chances to beat the Buccaneers and make the Super Bowl.
For the first time since his very first Super Bowl, Brady isn't favored.
Stefon Diggs wanted to see the Chiefs celebrate.
After Duke dropped its third straight game, Coach K belittled a student reporter for asking a totally reasonable question.
Russian Aleksander Bolshunovwas disqualified after whipping a Finnish opponent with a ski pole in a World Cup cross-country skiing relay.
Last year, after the Packers lost 37-20 to the 49ers in the NFC Championship, quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed surprisingly upbeat and optimistic when talking to reporters. On Sunday, after the Packers lost 31-26 to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, Rodgers expressed a far different vibe. “I’m just pretty gutted,” Rodgers said following the home [more]
In 2019, Brown was accused by his former trainer Britney Taylor of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.
The Yankees pulled the trigger on a trade Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Jameson Taillon, bringing a former teammate of ace Gerrit Cole's into the fold entering the 2021 season.
Coaches who get fired with years remaining on guaranteed contracts have two options: Don’t work and get paid 100 cents on the dollar by the former employer or take a job and see the amount owed from the former employer reduced by the money earned at a new job. Basically, the coach who takes another [more]