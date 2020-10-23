Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings more than $1 million apart in arbitration briefs

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is asking for quite a raise, and has the stats to back up his demand.

In briefs filed ahead of a possible Sunday arbitration hearing, Bertuzzi’s side has come in at $4.25 million and the Detroit Red Wings at $3.15 million, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

It’s common practice for a player to aim high and a team to aim low. The sides can continue to negotiate with one another even after an arbitration hearing has started.

In 2018, then-RFA Andreas Athanasiou filed for arbitration, but the sides reached an agreement before needing an arbitrator.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates his first-period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Detroit.

If an arbitrator decides, it will be for a one-year deal, leaving Bertuzzi an RFA again next summer.

Bertuzzi, 25, certainly has earned a raise on the $2.8 million deal he’s coming off. He led the Wings last season with 21 goals, the second consecutive season he’s hit that mark. He also reached a career-high 48 points.

