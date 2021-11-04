The Bills stumbled in one of their four October games, but kicker Tyler Bass never did.

Bass opened the month by making four field goals against the Texans and went on to make all 10 field goals he tried during the month. Bass was also flawless on extra points as he hit all 13 of his attempts to help the Bills go 3-1 for the month.

That perfect record made Bass the NFL’s choice as the AFC special teams player of the month.

Bass has now made 13 straight field goals and is 16-of-17 on the year. He’s made all 23 extra point attempts and will try to continue his strong season in Jacksonville this weekend.

Tyler Bass is the AFC special teams player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk