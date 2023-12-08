Tyler Baron enters transfer portal after four seasons with Tennessee football

Tyler Baron entered the transfer portal Friday after four seasons with Tennessee football, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Baron had six sacks in the 2023 season, setting a career high as he had a breakout season as a senior. He is the most notable Vol to enter the portal, which opened on Dec. 4. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baron has made 102 career tackles in 48 career games with 19 starts.

He has one year of eligibility remaining. He also could pursue the NFL Draft.

Baron previously entered the portal on Jan. 6, 2022. He withdrew a day later and returned to Tennessee

Baron started his high school career at Ensworth and then transferred to Knox Catholic, where he became a four-star prospect. He signed with UT in the 2020 class, ranked the No. 4 strongside defensive end in the nation.

Baron's father, Patrick Abernathy, his father, worked on UT’s football support staff for the eight years under Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt and Josh Heupel.

Tyler Baron had a big senior season for Tennessee football

Tennessee had a dominant pass-rush presence in 2023 and Baron was one of the reasons why. Baron had 28 tackles with six sacks and a four passes defended. He had a fumble return return for a touchdown against UConn.

He played in 13 games with three starts in 2022 with 22 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss and 2½ sacks.

In 2021, Baron made four starts and played 13 games as one of the team’s top pass rushers. He finished with 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and two quarterback hurries. In 2020, he played 10 games in a reserve role and made 21 tackles, including three for loss.

Which Tennessee football players have entered the transfer portal

Baron joined five Vols who hopped in the portal.

Former starting cornerbacks Warren Burrell and Brandon Turnage entered. Burrell played 41 games with 22 starts over five seasons for UT. Turnage played 31 games with six starts at cornerback and nickelback.

Offensive lineman Addison Nichols, a former four-star prospect, entered. He played two games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023, mostly on special teams.

Freshman safety Jack Luttrell played three games on special teams during the 2023 season before entering the portal. Offensive lineman Mo Clipper Jr. entered the portal after playing in three games over two seasons at UT, mostly at offensive guard and on special teams.

