Tyler Baron discusses playing Spencer Rattler again

No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday in Week 5 at Neyland Stadium.

South Carolina defeated the Vols, 63-38, last season.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30-of-37 passing attempts for 438 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions for the Gamecocks against Tennessee in 2022.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Tennessee senior defensive lineman Tyler Baron met with media and discussed playing Rattler again.

“He is a really effective guy,” Baron said. “He does a good job of getting out of the pocket and finding his guys down the field. Just going back and watching the film from last year and just seeing what we could have done better, what we did do good, and then taking those things and trying to build off of it.”

Baron has recorded 11 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and three quarterback hurries in four games this season.

