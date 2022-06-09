Tyler Atkinson, an eighth grader from Georgia, gets a Rutgers football offer

Tyler Atkinson is set to enter the ninth grade this fall, but already the Georgia linebacker is one of the most recruited underclassmen in the nation. On Wednesday night, Atkinson was offered by Rutgers football.

The class of 2026 standout already has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Ohio State and Texas A&M to go along with his third Big Ten offer from Rutgers football.

Last Friday, Rutgers offered Connecticut athlete Kharon Craig.

Already 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Atkinson currently is a linebacker who may well grow into a defensive end. He recently attended the Florida State football camp.

On Wednesday night, Atkinson tweeted about the offer from Rutgers:

Georgia is not the usual recruiting turf for Rutgers football. Historically, the ‘State of Rutgers’ has been New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and parts of New York State as well as into Connecticut and Maryland.

In recent years with their addition to the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights have founded increased success in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois as well as continuing to develop their pipeline in Florida.