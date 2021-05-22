Tyler Anderson fans Smith

Reuters

With just over nine weeks until the Games, anxiety remains prevalent over what competitors can expect in Tokyo, with much of Japan remaining under emergency curbs amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Yet Brownlee, who got a sneak peak of what is to come when he competed in a World Triathlon race in Yokohama last week, feels less apprehensive. "I came away from Japan thinking the Olympics is much more likely to happen, I saw that you really can be insulated in a bubble," Brownlee told Reuters in an interview.