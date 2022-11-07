Tyler Allgeier's best plays vs. Chargers Week 9
Watch the best plays by Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier vs. the Los Angeles Chargers from Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier vs. the Los Angeles Chargers from Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss at least four games as a result of the hand injury he suffered during the team’s bye week. McKinney announced on Monday morning that he hurt his hand while riding an ATV during a trip to Cabo and the Giants placed McKinney on the non-football injury list later in [more]
Xavier McKinney, one of Giants' best players, says he was in Cabo during team's bye week when he was injured. He is expected to miss 'a few weeks.'
A change could be in the works during the bye week.
Raiders EDGE Chandler Jones named one of the worst free agent signings
While it's too soon to say Sunday's game was a changing of the guard, it was definitely a sobering reality for the NFC North's two most consistent — for better or worse — franchises.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
A six-time Pro Bowler beloved in Indianapolis for his time as Peyton Manning’s center, Saturday has only coached at the high school level.