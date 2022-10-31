Tyler Allgeier's best plays vs. Panthers Week 8
Watch the best plays from Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier vs. the Carolina Panthers from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Colts activated rookie S Trevor Denbow from IR and placed DE Tyquan Lewis on IR.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
The Ravens are getting some reinforcements for the defense.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens and the news sent shockwaves across social media.
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
Keep up with the latest news, rumors and trades with Yahoo Sports.
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Gemon Green and his family plan on pressing charges on those involved in Saturday night's incident.