Tyler Allgeier's best plays in 2-TD game vs. Panthers Week 1
Watch Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier's best plays in his 2-TD game vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier's best plays in his 2-TD game vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
Brian Burns missed his second straight practice on Monday while he holds out for a new long-term contract.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. Hopefully he didn't want it as a souvenir.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Williams took a big hit in the second quarter against the Dolphins.
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby learned the hard way on Sunday to play through the whistle.
Here are the takeaways from the end of the regular season and the 2023 WNBA postseason TV schedule for the first round.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
C.J. Stroud made some strange NFL history on his first pass.
Sean Payton's here to make an impression.