As Tyler Alexander flirts with perfection, Rays beat Blue Jays

TORONTO — With a string of rough outings, Tyler Alexander seemed to have pitched his way out of the Rays’ rotation with the looming return of Ryan Pepiot from the injured list.

But Alexander gave the team something to think about Friday with a dazzling performance, taking a perfect game into the eighth inning by retiring the first 22 Blue Jays batters before allowing three consecutive hits.

The drama continued until the end, as the Rays hung on for a 4-3 win.

The Rays have never thrown a perfect game and have only one no-hitter in their history, by Matt Garza on July 26, 2010. Five pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the second, seven-inning, game of a July 7, 2021 doubleheader, but it is not recognized as a no-hitter.

Alexander, a 29-year-old lefty acquired off waivers from Detroit in November, seemed an unlikely candidate to threaten history, given his 1-2 record and 5.45 ERA entering Friday’s game.

But he was effective and efficient from the start, going to only three, three-ball counts during the first seven innings, striking out four. The closest the Jays came to a hit was a sinking liner to right by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the sixth, but Josh Lowe charged in and grabbed it.

Alexander, closing in on 100 pitches, retired Justin Turner on a fly out to left to open the eighth. But Danny Jansen laced a single to shallow right to end Alexander’s run at perfection. Davis Schneider followed with a two-run homer, cutting the Rays’ lead to 4-2, and Daulton Varsho with a single.

Manuel Rodriguez took over for Alexander, and the Jays got to within 4-3. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth.

The win was the Rays’ fifth in their last seven games and 10th in 14 as they improved to 24-22, reaching a season-high-matching two games over .500 for the first time in nearly a month, since April 20.

Rays hitters didn’t do much against Jays starter Chris Bassitt over the first five innings, but they broke through for three runs and chased him in the sixth.

Randy Arozarena got the Rays started by lacing a one-out double. Jonathan Aranda followed with a grounder to second, and as Kiner-Falefa made the throw to first Arozarena broke for third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. threw errantly across the diamond, and Arozarena raced home.

Isaac Paredes, who earlier extended his career-high on-base streak to 16 games, drew a four-pitch walk. Then Richie Palacios, who on Thursday celebrated his 27th birthday, kept the party going with a 373-foot, 102.5 mph homer into the rightfield corner, ending Bassitt’s night.

The Rays added a run in the seventh thanks to more sloppiness by the Jays. Ben Rortvedt reached on Guerrero’s second error of the night, and Jonny DeLuca followed with a single. Both runners moved up on a passed ball. Yandy Diaz made that matter with an RBI single.

