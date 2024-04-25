Tyler Alexander beats his former Tigers team, but ex-manager ducks him

ST. PETERSBURG — Tyler Alexander had searched for A.J. Hinch for two days. The Rays pitcher went to the visitors’ side of the field to see his former teammates. He caught up with Tigers coaches and other staff.

But the manager was ducking him.

“Which is crap, really, because I was talking to everybody and I even stood behind their cage during their BP and he didn’t come out,” Alexander said with a laugh. “I’ll send him a text (Thursday).”

Hinch may need a little more time after the way Alexander pitched against his team. The left-hander, who the Rays acquired off waivers in November, limited the Tigers to two runs over four innings while pitching bulk innings in Tampa Bay’s 7-5 win. He struck out four while allowing three hits and a walk.

It was the first time Alexander had faced his former teammates, and he enjoyed that the Rays came out on top.

“I’ve faced most of those guys in spring training outings and stuff like that and we always joked about how it would go when it mattered, so I thought that it was fun,” he said. “When (catcher Jake) Rogers came up to bat I laughed a little bit, and other than that I kept pretty under control.”

Hinch admitted he had to keep his distance from Alexander this week.

“I’ve stayed away from him this series, because I don’t want to like him this series,” Hinch said. “I’ll love him (Thursday). I’ve done a good job. He’s asked everybody where I am, and I’ve been ducking him.”

Siri sidelined

Jose Siri was out of the lineup for a second straight game, and this time it was due to the kidney stone that put him in a New York hospital over the weekend.

The centerfielder on Wednesday afternoon underwent a previously scheduled procedure to remove the stone and was unavailable, the team said.

Manager Kevin Cash said Siri was expected back Friday, when the Rays open a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago.

Siri said recently he had been playing through slight pain for a few days before going to a hospital Sunday in New York. He would not attribute his struggles at the plate to the kidney stone. He has struck out in 15 straight games and entered Wednesday tied for the major-league lead with 38.

With Siri out of the lineup, the Rays moved Randy Arozarena to centerfield and put Richie Palacios in left. Amed Rosario remained in right.

Adam doubles up

Jason Adam pitched perfect seventh and eighth innings on Wednesday, with two strikeouts. It was the ninth time in his career he worked two or more innings in an outing. In eight appearances since April 6, he has allowed only one unearned run over 8⅔ innings. Opponents are 2-for-24 against him during that span.

“I feel great, and Ben (Rortvedt) was calling great pitches,” Adam said. “I felt confident. I mean, we all know our plans to throw strike one and go from there. So, I felt like when I was able to do that, it made everybody’s job a little bit easier. So it was a fun couple innings.”

• • •

