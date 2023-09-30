Tyler Adams injury update: 'He will be out for some time'

Just days after USMNT captain Tyler Adams made his comeback after six months out injured, Bournemouth have revealed the influential midfielder has suffered a significant injury setback.

After making the move from Leeds Untied in the summer Adams, 24, made his Bournemouth debut on Wednesday as they beat Stoke City 2-0 in the League Cup.

It was his first outing since March earlier this year, as he had worked so hard to recover from a serious hamstring injury.

Speaking after Bournemouth’s 4-0 home defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola was asked why Tyler Adams was not in Bournemouth's 18-man squad for the game.

This is not an update that USMNT fans will want to hear.

Latest Tyler Adams injury news

“I don’t know what to call it, a setback, but he is not feeling well," Iraola said, via the Bournemouth Echo. "He has been out for a lot of time, so we have to reassess, to reset, to take the good decisions, thinking in everything.

"It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure. I think it’s the same area. I couldn’t tell you if it’s exactly the same point, but it’s true that it’s his hamstring that he is not feeling well.”

